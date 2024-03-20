Highlife legend George Darko passes away

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Highlife musician, George Darko has reportedly passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. The cause of his death is currently unknown.



The passing of George Darko comes shortly after the loss of another Highlife legend, Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, also known as K.K Kabobo, who recently succumbed to liver disease at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.



Darko rose to prominence during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, with his iconic highlife tracks becoming timeless classics in Ghanaian music history. His multifaceted talents as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter earned him widespread acclaim and admiration.



Aside from his musical career, Darko also held the esteemed title of Tufuhene of Akropong, under the stool name Nana Apem Darko I, further solidifying his presence in Ghanaian culture and tradition.



George Darko, often hailed as the king of burger highlife, revolutionized the genre with his contemporary flair and musical prowess. His journey into music began with traditional dancing and drumming in his youth, but it was a teacher who introduced him to the guitar, sparking a lifelong passion for the instrument.



Despite his roots in traditional music, Darko found inspiration in Western acts like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Jimi Hendrix. His debut solo cassette, 'The Reborn Avengers,' showcased his unique guitar style, earning him widespread recognition.



After relocating to Germany, Darko co-founded the Bus Stop Band, where he served as the lead vocalist. Following the band's disbandment in 1988, he continued to captivate audiences as a solo artist.



His hit single, 'Akoo te Brofo,' remains a masterpiece of the highlife genre, solidifying his status as a musical icon. Darko's legacy lives on through his timeless contributions to Ghanaian music, and he will be dearly missed by fans worldwide.