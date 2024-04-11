You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 11Article 1929827

Hijab, Abayas Inspiration

Abayas and Chadors have attained world-wide attention, not just muslims wear them now, fashion disigners all over the world have modified their traditional look and made it a fashionable outfit.

High fashion outfits that Muslim women can access comprise of a combination of short sleeved robe and full sleeved jacket designed by Muslim and Non-Muslim designers, paired with a headscarf. They enhance the glamour quotient of an Islamic woman and still retain the ‘modest’ element in the outfit.

Here are some inspirational idea



















