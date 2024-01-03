Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon success inspired me to attempt the sing-a-thon - Afua Asantewaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

One of the most talked-about personalities in Ghana currently, Afua Asantewaa, has opened up about what inspired her to embark on the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



She indicated that the success of Nigerian celebrity Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon motivated her to also apply and make an attempt for the longest singing marathon.



Afua Asantewaa noted that her eagerness to learn new things and venture into different avenues outside her field of interest also contributed to her decision to challenge for the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon.



Speaking in an interview with TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb, Afua Asantewaa narrated how Hilda Baci empowered her to contest for the sing-a-thon.



"I don't like being comfortable. I always love to try new stuff. When I saw Hilda's attempt, I was like, wow. I mean, it's an empowerment bit from her end. Regardless of the results or whatever she was doing, she empowered me and inspired me.



"So I dared myself. If this is a platform where unique people are kept, unique people's names are kept, why don't I register my name in there by attempting? So, yes it's one of the motivations that guided me to attempt this record,” she said.



Afua Asantewaa completed her sing-a-thon in five days after clocking 126 hours, which surpasses the 105 existing record.



The Guinness World Record Team is yet to scrutinise the performance and affirm if indeed Afua Asantewaa was able to break the record.



