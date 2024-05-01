HoodTalk festival lights up Kumasi for Otumfuo's jubilee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's silver jubilee anniversary, the 'HoodTalk Music Festival Asantehene Jubilee Edition, Kings Concert' rocked Kumasi with over 20,000 music enthusiasts flooding the venue.



The all-night concert, a collaboration between DreamChild Foundation, Asantehene Silver Jubilee Planning Committee, and Virtual Hub, captivated attendees till dawn at Jubilee Park on April 25, 2024.



Aiming to raise $14 million for pediatric clinics, the festival saw Otumfuo himself grace the event alongside dignitaries like Juaben Paramount Chief, Nana Otuo Serebuor, and Otumfuo Apagyahene, Nana Owusu Afriyie.



Musical legends including Ben Brako and Okyerema, along with contemporary stars like Strongman and Yaw Tog, took the stage, entertaining both the crowd and Otumfuo with their performances.



Amidst the festivities, Juabenhene showcased his dance moves, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.



Fireworks lit up Kumasi, signaling the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo's reign on the Golden Stool, preceding the electrifying concert.