‘Houdini’: Eminem releases single with a star-filled music video

Music of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: CNN

Eminem is making waves with his latest project, "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)," signaling the end of his iconic alter ego.



The album's debut single, "Houdini," samples the Steve Miller Band's hit "Abracadabra" and features lyrics targeting Megan Thee Stallion and introspective lines.



In a music video, Eminem battles his younger self with celebrity cameos, reminiscent of his 2002 "Without Me" video.



The project follows a faux obituary for Slim Shady in the Detroit Free Press, symbolizing the end of an era.



Set for release this summer, the album promises new music from the rap legend.