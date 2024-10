Movies of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: BBC

Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic role in The Terminator (1984) marked his rise as a Hollywood action star.



Opting to play the villain, Schwarzenegger’s intense preparation and commitment to self-marketing fueled his success.



This strategy, combined with hard work, ambition, and adaptability, ultimately led to a multifaceted career, including California's governorship.