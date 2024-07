Music of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: vanguardngr

Nigerian music star Burna Boy continues his stellar year, recently selling out London Stadium for the second time with 80,000 attendees, a record for any African artist.



His 2024 tour "I Told Them" has been hugely lucrative, expected to earn $26 million by July.



Burna Boy's album drop and global performances further cement his international acclaim.