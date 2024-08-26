How Long Can You Re-Use Plastic Takeout Containers

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: delish.com

Plastic food containers are useful for storing leftovers and meal prepping, but there's no official guideline on how long they last. The key to knowing when to replace them lies in their condition. Scratches, burn marks, persistent stains, and unusual smells suggest it's time to discard them, as these can harbor pathogens.



Some plastic containers may also contain PFAs, which are linked to potential health risks. Research shows that heating polypropylene containers in the microwave can release microplastics. To reduce wear, handwashing is recommended over dishwashers, though you'll need to sanitize them separately. Follow proper cleaning steps: scrape off food, wash with soap and water, sanitize, and let them air dry.



