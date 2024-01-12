How Medikal reacted to Lil Wayne co-signing him

Entertainment of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal could not hold back his joy after he received recognition from Lil Wayne, one of his musical idols.



The American rap legend shared a photo of Medikal on his Instagram page on, January 10 and mentioned him.



The gesture caught the attention of many fans who expressed their excitement and admiration online.



Medikal said that he was inspired by Lil Wayne to become a rapper and that his life changed because of him.



He posted on his social media to share his feelings about this milestone, saying, "Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed."



The shout-out from Lil Wayne has boosted Medikal's profile as he prepares for his O2 Arena concert.



He said that he needs more of such moves to increase his appeal to a wider audience before the show.



Medikal announced that he is ready to make history as the first solo Ghanaian artiste to sell out Indigo@02 in London on May 3, 2024.



He announced his debut concert at the venue on his X handle, saying "From nothing to something, Can't wait", which generated many positive comments from his fans and peers.



check the post below





ID/OGB