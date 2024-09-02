How Often Do You Wash Your Water Bottle

LifeStyle of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: indianexpress.com

Dr. Prashant, a consultant paediatrician, emphasizes the importance of regularly cleaning water bottles to prevent bacterial growth, such as salmonella and E. coli, which thrive in damp, enclosed areas. Neglecting to clean bottles can lead to harmful bacteria, fungi, and mold, resulting in bad odors due to biofilm development. Dr. Prashant advises daily washing with soapy water, particularly if the bottle is used for beverages other than water. He also recommends using an autoclave machine once a week for thorough sanitization to maintain health and hygiene.



