How Often Should Tires Be Replaced?

Tires should be replaced every three to six years, depending on factors like tread depth, age, mileage, pressure, driving style, and location. Regular tire maintenance, including checking pressure, rotating every 5,000 miles, and inspecting tread depth, extends tire life. Poor driving habits and environmental factors like extreme temperatures accelerate tire wear. It's important to replace old tires, even if they appear functional, as they become prone to blowouts and tread separation over time. Regular inspections for alignment and balance are crucial for safety and performance.

