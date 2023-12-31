How Pappy Kojo seized, damaged DJ's turntable at Uniland Festival

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

The Ghanaian DJ who got caught up in the brouhaha between rapper Pappy Kojo and the organizers of the Uniland Festival, Abraham Azure, also known as DJ Legend, has spoken up on what transpired at the event.



It will be recalled that during the last leg of the show on December 30, Pappy Kojo caused a scene after he threatened, on Twitter, to stop the show.



He seized the DJ's turntable, claiming that the organizers owed him money, and announced that the show was cancelled.



He was pushed off the stage by bouncers, injuring his ankle and then he was taken to an ambulance.



Following that, he faced criticism on social media for his behaviour.



Narrating his experience exclusively to GhanaWeb Entertainment, DJ Legend recalled how Pappy Kojo had seized the apparatus and attempted to make away with it.



According to him, it took the intervention of the police to convince Pappy Kojo to return the turntable, but he instead dropped it on the floor, damaging it.



“During the show, there was a power outage, and when the light came on and I was about to start, what I realized was he had taken off my cables and carried my controller away. So I had a confrontation with him and I told him.



“... I spoke to him for more than ten minutes and then even the police came, and they told him that he should return the mixer to me. And that if he had any misunderstanding, he should go to the organizer.



“Before I knew it, he had gotten on a motor and was going out with it... So I rushed to the other side with the help of the police, and then they stopped him and managed to convince him to give it to me. But he instead dropped the device on the floor, damaging it,” he said.



DJ Legend further claimed that Pappy Kojo had attempted to go back on stage to claim another item to hold as leverage against the organizers of the show, which led to him being thrown off the stage by some bouncers.



"So that moment he realized that he had nothing, he wanted to go back to the stage and go and take something. So he was rushing back to the stage. I ran back to the stage ahead of him to just take my laptop and then my other stuff before maybe he would come back and move away with the laptop," he added.



The machine, however, according to DJ Legend, is damaged beyond repair.



He said he would wait for the advice of his mentor before taking any legal action.



“The mixer is damaged beyond repair, some of the knobs are broken off, and the internal circuits are also damaged. I would prefer to be compensated for it, but for now, I have reported the matter to my mentor Mercury Quaye,” he said.



