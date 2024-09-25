How To Avoid Falling for Scams Online

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: blogs.chapman.edu

A scam is a deceptive scheme designed to con people out of their money, personal information, or assets. Scams often involve fraudulent claims or misrepresentations, and they can take many forms, including phishing emails, fake lotteries, investment frauds, and online shopping scams. The goal is to exploit the victim's trust or naivety for the scammer's financial gain.



As the year ends, Chapman University’s Information Security department advises vigilance against online scams. Job scams often promise easy money, involving fake checks that lead to financial loss. Phishing targets individuals through deceptive communications, urging urgency, and requesting personal information. To avoid these scams, be wary of unsolicited messages, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and verify requests by contacting organizations directly. Regularly monitor financial accounts and report suspicious activities to protect yourself from fraud.



