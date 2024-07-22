How To Brush Your Teeth The Right Way

LifeStyle of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: mamabee.com

Brushing your teeth is essential, but you might have been doing it wrong. The new Modified Bass Technique (MBT) suggests angling your brush at the gum line and using a circular motion to remove plaque and clean beneath the gums. It requires practice and light pressure to avoid harming your gums. Use a very soft brush and brush twice a day. Additionally, flossing is crucial for oral hygiene. If traditional flossing is inconvenient, consider using an electric water flosser. For recommendations, check out the Groom+Style article on the best options available