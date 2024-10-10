How To Extend Your Wi-Fi Connection Outside

LifeStyle of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: cnet.com

Extending Wi-Fi to your backyard can be challenging, especially for streaming or using outdoor smart devices. While moving your router closer may help, it's often insufficient for full coverage. Investing in weather-resistant Wi-Fi extenders or mesh networks is a better solution. These devices can provide reliable, fast internet outdoors without the need for drilling or new wiring. Though the initial setup may require a financial investment, it offers long-term benefits with minimal maintenance, ensuring strong Wi-Fi coverage for activities like streaming video or controlling outdoor smart devices.



