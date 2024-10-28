How To Keep Your Teeth Clean

LifeStyle of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.nhs.uk

Keeping your teeth clean is essential for a healthy smile, and fresh breath, and for preventing dental issues like cavities and gum disease. Regular brushing, flossing, and using the right products can make a big difference in your oral health teeth twice daily for 2 minutes using fluoride toothpaste, focusing on all surfaces. Both manual and electric brushes work well; medium or soft bristles are ideal. Adults need toothpaste with at least 1,350 ppm fluoride, and children under 3 should use a smear, while ages 3-6 use a pea-sized amount. Avoid rinsing after brushing to retain fluoride’s effect. Use fluoride mouthwash separately from brushing and avoid eating for 30 minutes afterward. Floss before brushing to reduce plaque and gum disease; interdental brushes are an alternative for larger gaps. Consult a dentist for personalized advice.



