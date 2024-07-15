How To Pick the Best Watermelon

LifeStyle of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: health.com/

Selecting a perfect watermelon involves checking its shape, color, and weight. Choose a symmetrical, heavy melon with a dull rind and a yellow field spot for ripeness. Vein-like webbing indicates sweetness and tapping should produce a deep sound. Avoid melons with bruises or irregular bumps. Watermelon is hydrating, rich in nutrients like potassium, vitamin C, and lycopene, and can be enjoyed in various ways, from simple slices to salads and slushies. Eating the entire fruit, including seeds and rind, maximizes nutritional benefits and reduces waste.



