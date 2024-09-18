How To Stop Gambling: 6 Helpful Tips From Experts

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: forbes.com

Gambling addiction, or gambling disorder, is a serious mental health condition that can severely impact personal and professional lives, finances, and relationships. Signs include thrill-seeking, irritability, obsessive thoughts, and financial deceit. Experts emphasize recognizing the problem as the first step to recovery. Key strategies include removing stigma, confiding in loved ones, seeking professional help, joining support groups, and continuously adjusting treatment as needed. Addressing gambling addiction promptly is crucial, as it can lead to significant psychological distress and high rates of suicidal ideation. Supportive communities can play a vital role in the recovery process.



