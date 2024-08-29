How To Stop Google From Recording You

LifeStyle of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: makeuseof.com

Google Assistant listens for commands like "OK Google" but does not continuously record everything. Voice commands and a few seconds of prior audio are stored in your Google account. You can view, listen to, and delete these recordings through Google My Activity. To prevent further recordings, disable the "OK Google" detection, turn off microphone access for the Google app, or completely disable Google Assistant. You can also pause voice history and auto-delete stored data after a set period, enhancing privacy while sacrificing some convenience.



