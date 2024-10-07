How To Tell If Your Pillow Is Causing Your Neck Pain

LifeStyle of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: nolahmattress.com

Waking up with neck pain is often linked to inadequate pillows and sleeping positions. Factors include pillow quality, previous injuries, sleep deprivation, and sudden movements. Side sleeping is generally recommended for better health, while stomach sleeping can strain the neck. To alleviate pain, improve posture, exercise, and use heat therapy. The best pillow should support spinal alignment and be made of cooling, pressure-relieving materials. Consider personal preferences in firmness and material to enhance comfort and prevent neck pain for better sleep quality and overall health.



