'How can you ban foreign music?' - Shatta Wale mocks #PlayGhana advocates

Self-acclaimed Dancehall King of Ghana, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to make a joke out of the #PlayGhana campaign as he mocks pioneers of the movement on why they want to ban foreign music in Ghana.



Briefly after the Creative Arts Agency, the leaders of #PlayGhana campaign led by Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo held a press conference to clear all misconceptions surrounding the campaign, Shatta Wale took to his official X (Twitter) page, to question the intentions and feasibility of the campaign. In his post, he asked why the advocates want to ban foreign music.



“How can you say you deh ban foreign music. Eeiiiiiii... We know how to Ban papa. Small time dem go ban Foos for kantamanto,” Shatta Wale’s post on X read.



As part of efforts to promote and amplify the rich sounds of Ghanaian music, the Creative Arts Agency has encouraged music producers and Disc Jockeys (DJs) to prioritise and play local music during the festive season.



To that end, the Creative Arts Agency led by its Director, Ms Gyankromah Akufo-Addo on Thursday unveiled a campaign, dubbed #PlayGhana, to garner support for playing local music in Ghanaian homes and public events. Ms Akufo-Addo believes playing Ghanaian music during this festive season and more will assist Ghanaian act in expanding their reach and breaking boundaries to reach a wider audience.



Renowned Music Producer, Smallgod Nana Appiasei, Black Sherif, Samini, Reggie Rockstone, D-Black were present at the news briefing to lend support to the cause of prioritizing Ghana music on the airwaves.





