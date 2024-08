Television of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The term "demure" gained popularity on social media after TikTok user Jools Lebron used it in a viral video on August 5, 2024.



In the video, Jools, a beauty influencer, highlighted the importance of dressing modestly and professionally for work.



The video has over 30 million views and 1.8 million followers on Jools’ TikTok page.