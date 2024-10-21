How to Combine Home Accessories

LifeStyle of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: hgtv.com

To achieve a designer look, accessories play a vital role in completing any room's style. Start by selecting a cohesive color scheme, like the playful pinks and purples in a girl’s bedroom. Layer elements like flowers, photos, and candles to add depth, and create negative space for balance. Group similar items together for maximum impact, and stick to a single finish for simplicity. Use books as decorative accents and gather collections for striking displays. Finally, ensure accessories match the room's scale, and use trays to neatly organize and frame your arrangement.



