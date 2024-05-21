How to apply lipstick perfectly

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Lipstick has been the most popular makeup product for decades and a good reason. If you know how to apply lipstick properly, you can amp up your look instantly, give your makeup a polished look, and get that dolled-up vibe.



No surprise then that women can’t just do without it! A popular saying goes: ‘Give a woman the right lipstick, and she can conquer the world.’



However, not everybody knows how to play around with this magical stick. It is an art that needs precision, technique, and practice. And if you are new to the world of lipsticks and lip colour, I have here all the help you need to be started. This article lists some hacks and tips for those struggling to master the art of applying lip colour.



1. Prep your lips:







Start with a smooth canvas. Exfoliate your lips gently to remove any dry or flaky skin. You can use a lip scrub or even a soft toothbrush. Follow up with a hydrating lip balm to moisturize your lips.



2. Prime your lips (optional):







If your lipstick lasts longer, consider applying a lip primer or a bit of foundation or concealer to your lips. This helps create a smooth base and prevents feathering.



3. Outline your lips:







Use a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade or is slightly darker. Start by outlining the natural shape of your lips. You can slightly overline if you want to create the illusion of fuller lips. Make sure the lines are smooth and even.



4. Fill in with lipstick:





Use a lip brush or directly apply the lipstick from the tube. Start from the center of your lips and work your way outwards, following the natural shape defined by the lip liner. Be careful not to apply too much product at once; you can always layer for more intensity.



5. Blot:







After applying the lipstick, blot your lips with a tissue to remove any excess product. This helps set the lipstick and prevents it from smudging.



6. Cleanup:







If you made any mistakes or went slightly outside the lines, you can clean up the edges with a bit of concealer or foundation on a small brush.



7. Optional: For extra precision, you can use a small concealer brush to tidy up the edges of your lips and create a crisp outline.



8. Setting: If you want your lipstick to last longer, you can set it with a translucent powder. Simply place a tissue over your lips and lightly dust the powder over the tissue.



Remember, practice makes perfect! Don't be afraid to experiment with different techniques and shades to find what works best for you.