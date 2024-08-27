How to avoid pregnancy after sex naturally?

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: pristyncare.com

Some natural remedies that some women use to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, such as papaya, pineapple, apricot, ginger, figs, cinnamon, and others. While these methods are considered effective by some, they are not guaranteed to prevent pregnancy. Women are advised to consult a gynecologist before trying any home remedies to ensure safety and avoid potential health risks. Remedies such as vitamin C, neem, and asafoetida are also mentioned, with the caution that overuse can have adverse effects. Seeking medical advice is emphasized as the best approach for pregnancy prevention.



