Hungry Twitter Agenda Boys must be constructive with their criticisms – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

In a recent statement, Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy urged Ghanaians to adopt constructive criticism rather than personal attacks against public figures on social media.



He highlighted the negative impact of such attacks, expressing concern over the abuse of online platforms for vitriol.



Stonebwoy particularly called for empathy towards footballer Mohammed Kudus, who is new to navigating social media's dynamics and human interactions.



Additionally, he encouraged Black Stars players to promote Ghanaian music actively, citing Kudus as an example of collaboration between sports and music.



Stonebwoy emphasized the need for responsible social media engagement to foster a positive online environment.