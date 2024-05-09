Hustling abroad or staying in Ghana, is your choice - Opanka

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rapper and performer Opanka has voiced that the choice between hustling abroad or staying in Ghana to make it big rests solely with each individual.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Opanka emphasized the uniqueness of each person's journey: "Not all of our fingers are equal or the same."



He urged listeners to follow their own path, stating, "Do what will be helpful to you," and emphasized the importance of personal conviction over external influences.



The 'Obiaa ne ne Taste' artist emphasized the need for individuals to make decisions based on what they believe will lead to success, rather than being swayed by others' opinions.



Acknowledging that success can be achieved both locally and internationally, Opanka encouraged listeners to pursue opportunities that align with their aspirations and goals.