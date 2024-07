Hyperpigmentation - Causes, Care & Prevention | Women Of Color

LifeStyle of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: beautizone.co.uk

Hyperpigmentation, caused by overproduction of melanin, can result from sun exposure, skin irritation, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, and certain medications. Treating it involves using vitamin C serums to boost collagen and minimize sun damage, exfoliating 2-3 times a week, applying chemical masks with glycolic or salicylic acid, and moisturizing regularly. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients also helps. Persistent cases may require additional measures.