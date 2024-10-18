Hyundai’s long-awaited LandCruiser rival arrives

LifeStyle of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: torquecafe.com

Hyundai aims to attract buyers from the Toyota LandCruiser Prado with its new Santa Fe SUV featuring the XRT accessories packages. The XRT Peak and XRT Adventure upgrades enhance the Santa Fe's off-road capability, offering cosmetic and functional improvements, including a suspension lift, unique wheels, and all-terrain tires. The XRT Peak package includes additional features like side steps, roof racks, and skid plates for $9,900, while the more basic XRT Adventure package, priced at $6,990, includes essential suspension and wheel upgrades. Both packages have been tested in the American desert for practicality.



