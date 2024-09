Music of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Gospel musician Evangelist Akwasi Nyarko criticized Brother Sammy for claiming Nyarko seeks attention with his online videos.



Nyarko, who recently threatened to expose a gay Gospel artist, claimed he is more popular and wealthy than Sammy.



He also accused Sammy of borrowing assets for publicity and advised Ohemaa Mercy to ignore Sammy’s criticisms.