I accept that my current situation is a consequence of bad choices - Funny Face

Funny Face has taken responsibility of the challenges in his life, refraining from blaming others for his circumstances.



For the first time, he holds himself accountable, acknowledging his own role in his struggles as a human being. Despite recognizing the existence of negative external influences, he admits that recent difficulties largely stem from his own poor decisions.



"I accept that my current situation is a consequence of my own bad choices," Funny Face shared in an interview with Kofi TV. "While I understand that evil forces may act upon us, I refuse to attribute my challenges to them this time. Instead, I squarely place the blame on myself for the hardships I am facing."



He further expressed deep remorse, declaring, "I am the primary cause of my issues, and I take full responsibility for my actions and inactions. I have brought all this upon myself, and I ask the people of Ghana for forgiveness." Despite public frustration towards him, Funny Face remains hopeful of regaining the nation's affection over time.



Funny Face, however, has been granted bail following an incident in which he collided with five individuals in Kasoa, Central Region, Ghana. The Ofaakor Circuit Court in the Awutu Senya East District approved bail of Ghc 120,000 along with two sureties. The comedian is set to reappear before the court on May 9, 2024.



The accident occurred on March 24, 2023, at Kasoa's Kakraba junction, reportedly while Funny Face was driving under the influence of alcohol. Thankfully, four of the victims have been discharged after receiving treatment, while the fifth is currently recovering.