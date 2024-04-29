I almost commit suicide - Fella Makafui

Movies of Monday, 29 April 2024

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui bravely shared her harrowing experience of contemplating suicide due to relentless cyberbullying she faced on social media. Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Makafui disclosed that she has endured severe online harassment, establishing herself as one of Ghana's most targeted celebrities.



Detailing the toll it took on her mental well-being, Makafui revealed that the negativity profoundly affected her during the promotion of her film, 'Resonance.'



Despite the ordeal, she made a conscious decision not to engage with negative comments that failed to uplift her image positively.



Recalling a pivotal moment in 2019, Makafui recounted how a meeting with her manager unearthed distressing social media activities, pushing her to the brink of suicide.



She emphasized her choice to withhold public responses to avoid perpetuating the cycle of trolling and negativity.



Expressing gratitude for overcoming these challenges, Makafui credited her resilience to divine intervention. She underscored the importance of fostering love, kindness, and empathy, suggesting that her faith sustains her through adversities.



Makafui advocated for a shift towards goodwill and positivity, emphasizing the significance of virtuous actions over mere attendance at religious services.