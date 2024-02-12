I am completely out of politics – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwabena Kwabena, has announced his departure from the political scene as the December 7, 2024, elections draw near.



The multiple award-winning artist stated that he no longer aligns himself with any political party.



Kwabena Kwabena's political involvement dates back to 2016 when he openly endorsed and campaigned for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to secure victory. He even composed a campaign song for the NPP in 2008. His association with the party over the years has been evident through his various engagements.



"I just have one word for all of us. Come December 7, 2016, we are going to vote for change. This year, we are changing things," Kwabena Kwabena exclaimed during his appearance on the NPP campaign platform on October 9, 2016.



However, during an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3's New Day on Friday, February 9, 2024, the acclaimed singer clarified that he has completely withdrawn from politics.



"I am completely out of politics. I am Ghanaian," he asserted in response to Cookie Tee's inquiry about his potential involvement in campaigning for the NPP in the upcoming election.