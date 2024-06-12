I am financially thriving as a solo artist – Natty Lee

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: GNA

Natty Lee, a former member of Shatta Movement Militants, is thrilled with his newfound success as a solo artist.



He shared that his financial situation has significantly improved, and he's experiencing reduced stress since leaving the group.



He expressed gratitude for his time with Shatta Wale but noted that his financial gains were modest during that period. Now, he's launched his own record label, directs his music videos, travels extensively, and explores entrepreneurial ventures.



Natty Lee feels empowered, calling himself "the master of my domain," and encourages his fans to continue supporting him.