I am not doing music to be celebrated – Amandzeba

Music of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian music icon Nat Brew, famously known as Amandzeba, has shared profound insights on recognition and success, stressing that acknowledgment and celebration are not essential for one's achievements to hold value.



The veteran Highlife artist emphasized personal fulfillment and dedication to one's craft over external validation. He challenged the common belief that success hinges solely on public acclaim or accolades.



Reflecting on his music's impact, the 'Kpalogo Y3de' hitmaker expressed feeling celebrated when people express love for his music. He stated, "People don’t necessarily have to celebrate you to know that you are doing well. I have had this conviction that I am celebrated when people tell me they love my music."



In an interview with Daily Graphic, Amandzeba remarked on Ghana's historical tendency not to fully celebrate its achievements, referencing the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah despite his contributions.



"So don’t feel bad as a musician that Ghana does not celebrate you. When you believe in yourself and the product you have, people will love you for it," he said.