'I am not in competition with anyone' - Nigerian chef as she embarks on Cook-a-thon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

Chef Beauty Obasuyi, a Nigerian chef based in Canada, has declared her intentions to embark on an eight-day Guinness World Record (GWR) cooking marathon.



With a window of opportunity from January 10 to January 18, Chef Beauty hopes to shatter previous records and bring back the record previously held by Hilda Baci.



With this revelation, Chef Faila of Ghana, who is also on her attempt to break the record by an Irish chef based in rural Japan, Alan Fisher has extended her run to 10 days to wit 240 hours.



In a post prior to the start of her mission, Beauty said while Faila cooks for ten days, she won't strive to outdo her and will instead prepare for eight days because she isn't in competition with anyone.



She also expressed her gratitude to her followers for their love and support.



See the post and some responses below:



