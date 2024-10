Entertainment of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena opened up about his emotional struggle post-divorce, comparing it to fellow entertainer Funny Face's public challenges.



Deeply empathetic, Kwabena revealed how painful his journey was, often moved to tears seeing Funny Face.



His new song "Fakye Me," featuring Obaapa Christy, emerged from this hardship.