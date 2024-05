Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has revealed his father's desire for him to enter politics, citing leadership qualities.



He expresses willingness to return to school for personal growth and potential political leadership.



Shatta Wale envisions a movement to transform Ghana, emphasizing practical solutions over rhetoric, urging diaspora Ghanaians to contribute to national development.