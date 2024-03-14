I cannot compromise on my christian faith - MOG clarifies his stance on LGBTQ activities

Music of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

MOG Music has firmly asserted his stance against LGBTQI activities, aligning his position with biblical teachings condemning such acts.



Recently thrust into the spotlight for abstaining from publicly endorsing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill signed by President Akufo-Addo, MOG took to TV3's New Day to address the misconceptions surrounding his silence.



Setting the record straight, MOG emphasized that his reluctance to comment pertained solely to the bill's legislative process, not his condemnation of LGBTQ+ practices. He underscored his unwavering commitment to his Christian beliefs, rooted in scripture.



"As a Christian, I adhere to the teachings of the Bible. My faith guides my actions, and I cannot condone what goes against it," he said.



While steadfast in his faith-based convictions, the acclaimed gospel artist clarified that his decision to abstain from discussing the bill's passage doesn't compromise his Christian values. He urged fellow believers to remain steadfast in their faith, unaffected by his stance on legislative matters.



Refusing to delve into the intricacies of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill's journey through parliament and the subsequent legal challenges, MOG urged Ghanaians to respect his position, emphasizing its detachment from religious convictions.



"My fellow Christians should stand firm. Let us not waver in our faith or allow external distractions to deter us from our divine purpose," he urged.