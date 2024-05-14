I deserve the artist of the year at all cost - King Promise

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afrobeats sensation King Promise has expressed unwavering confidence in his ability to secure the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).



During an interview on New Day, King Promise underscored the exceptional efforts of his team in crafting remarkable works not only for the current award period but also throughout the year.



Despite acknowledging the talent of his fellow nominees in the Artiste of the Year category, King Promise, renowned for hits like 'Terminator,' emphasized his undeniable worthiness for the accolade. "I respect all my competitors; however, my body of work speaks volumes.



We've dedicated tremendous effort, and I believe I deserve the Artiste of the Year title," he stated confidently.



In addition to expressing his confidence in clinching the Artiste of the Year award, King Promise lauded the growth of Ghana's music industry and praised the Ghana Music Awards for annually honoring musicians' hard work.



The TGMA awards ceremony is slated for June 1, 2024, at the AICC.



With three nominations across various categories including Artiste of the Year, International Collaboration of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year, King Promise has garnered significant attention from industry insiders.



Notably, popular music producer and sound engineer KillBeatz has endorsed King Promise as the frontrunner for the Artiste of the Year award, citing his significant contributions to elevating Ghanaian and African music.



