I didn’t advise women to date married men - Empress Gifty clarifies

Music of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel sensation, Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty, has clarified misconceptions surrounding her recent remarks regarding relationships with married men during an interview with TV3.



Disputing allegations that she encouraged women to pursue relationships with married men, Empress Gifty emphasized that her words were misconstrued. She vehemently stated that she never advocated for such behavior, as it goes against her values.



Addressing the controversy in a TikTok live session, Empress Gifty reiterated her stance, asserting, “I did not say go for somebody’s husband. I said that one should not get pregnant for somebody’s husband.” She highlighted the remorse experienced by individuals entangled in such situations, emphasizing the emotional toll it takes on them and their families.



In the interview with TV3's New Day programme, Empress Gifty had referenced biblical instances to contextualize her perspective on relationships involving married individuals. She cited the story of Hagar and Ishmael from the Bible, suggesting that such relationships have historical precedence and are not inherently sinful.



While acknowledging the existence of relationships between women and married men, she cautioned against unwanted pregnancies, advising against exacerbating already complex situations. Empress Gifty attributed such relationships to societal hardships and financial struggles, indicating that some women turn to them for support in challenging circumstances.



