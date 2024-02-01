'I didn't do anything in 2023 because my mother said music is not Islamic' - Ratty Bangarang

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Ratty Bangarang in an interview on Might FM's Might Vibes revealed he didn't release any song in 2023 because his mother insisted he should stop music, saying music isn't accepted in Islam.



Ratty Bangarang, known for his vibrant and infectious tunes, disclosed to the show's host the reason behind his year-long absence from the music industry.



"I didn't do anything in 2023 because my mother insisted I quit music. She believes it's not Islamic," he said.



This revelation shed light on the personal and cultural dynamics that often intersect with the pursuit of artistic endeavors in various communities.



Ratty's decision to adhere to his mother's wishes highlights the profound influence of family and religious beliefs in shaping an individual's career path, especially in culturally rich regions like Tamale.



The artist's hiatus sparked curiosity and concern among his fanbase, who eagerly awaited his return to the music scene.



He revealed that he has resolved the issue with his family and is set to make a comeback soon.