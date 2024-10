Music of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: vanguardngr

In a recent interview, Tiwa Savage revealed she initially disliked her hit songs “Eminado” and “Dorobucci,” both suggested by her then-manager Don Jazzy.



Despite her reservations, Jazzy insisted they would resonate with Nigerians.



Following their release, both songs became widely popular, with fans eagerly awaiting them at performances.