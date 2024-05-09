I didn't sleep my way to the top - MzGee defends her professionalism

Television of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Media personality MzGee refutes the notion that successful women achieve their status through inappropriate means, emphasizing the value of hard work.



In a Facebook post, MzGee highlighted her dedication to her craft, stating that her colleagues can attest to her work ethic, which has contributed to her success.



Her post, accompanied by a video interview with Medikal on United Showbiz, aimed to clarify misconceptions arising from the interview, which drew criticism.



During the interview, MzGee's inquiry into Medikal's personal life, specifically his marriage, sparked controversy, with Medikal questioning her professionalism.



The viral nature of this exchange led to scrutiny of MzGee's capabilities as a host.



MzGee's post aimed to address these concerns, emphasizing her commitment to professionalism and hard work in her career.



She concludes by asserting her belief in the power of prayer and grace, reaffirming her dedication to her craft.