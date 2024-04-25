You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 04 25Article 1933595

Television of Thursday, 25 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I died and resurrected - Nana Agradaa claims

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nana Agradaa Nana Agradaa

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac, has sparked controversy with a recent video where she appears visibly agitated.

In the viral video circulating online, Nana Agradaa is seen passionately defending herself, asserting her spiritual prowess.

The self-proclaimed evangelist confidently declared her spiritual fortitude, warning those who challenge her abilities.

During her impassioned speech, Nana Agradaa boldly claimed to have experienced death and subsequent resurrection, citing this as evidence of her formidable spiritual strength.


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment