I died and resurrected - Nana Agradaa claims

Television of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac, has sparked controversy with a recent video where she appears visibly agitated.



In the viral video circulating online, Nana Agradaa is seen passionately defending herself, asserting her spiritual prowess.



The self-proclaimed evangelist confidently declared her spiritual fortitude, warning those who challenge her abilities.



During her impassioned speech, Nana Agradaa boldly claimed to have experienced death and subsequent resurrection, citing this as evidence of her formidable spiritual strength.



