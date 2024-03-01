I discovered God through a broken heart - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo recently shared her profound journey of finding solace and spirituality through heartbreak during an interview on the GH Queens show.



Reflecting on her emotional turmoil, Efia Odo opened up about the impact of her recent breakup, revealing that it sparked a deep introspection into her self-worth and ultimately led her to a spiritual awakening.



After the breakup, Efia Odo sought refuge with her family in the United States, where she spent six months healing from the emotional wounds. She described this period as filled with tears and contemplation, stressing the importance of self-love that emerged from the experience.



Admitting to shedding tears daily, Efia Odo acknowledged Gyakie's music as a source of comfort during her darkest moments. She highlighted the breakup's lessons on self-worth and the newfound significance of prioritizing personal value, echoing the sentiment that heartbreak often catalyzes a deeper connection with spirituality.



August marked a turning point in her healing journey, Efia Odo disclosed, as she resolved to embrace her inner strength and not let past experiences define her self-perception.



Looking ahead, Efia Odo emphasized a shift in her approach to relationships, indicating that financial considerations would now take precedence over romantic feelings. She candidly stated, "Going forward, the men should take note; it will be all about money."



In a separate segment of the reality TV series GH Queens, Efia Odo openly addressed her past relationship with rapper Kwesi Arthur, revealing its abrupt end after three years and her subsequent commitment to celibacy as part of her healing journey.



Despite the challenges, Efia Odo expressed gratitude for the transformative process and the rediscovery of her sense of self.



