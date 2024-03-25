I divorced Kanye West because he lacked character - Kim Kardashian reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

American reality star Kim Kardashian has unveiled the underlying reason behind her divorce from controversial billionaire rapper Kanye West, citing his personality as the determining factor.



During a recent episode of the Big Boss show, Kardashian openly discussed her decision, acknowledging West's status as "the best rapper of all time" and "the richest black man in America."



However, she emphasized that despite his remarkable achievements, his character fell short.



"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest black man in America, a talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," Kardashian expressed during her appearance on the show.