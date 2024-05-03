I don’t believe in praying in tongues - Strongman

Entertainment of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman, revealed his disbelief in praying in different tongues during an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show.



Expressing his strong relationship with his Maker, Strongman clarified that while he prays regularly, he does not engage in praying in tongues.



The rapper highlighted his prayer habits, stating that he prays while driving, eating, or before releasing new music, recounting a three-day fast and prayer session prior to the release of his song ‘Transformer’.



Strongman admitted, "I have never prayed in tongues before. Honestly, I don’t believe in it that much," citing his preference for praying in a language he understands.



Though acknowledging differing beliefs, Strongman emphasized that praying in tongues doesn’t align with his faith, stating, "It doesn’t work for me."



He clarified his prayer approach, saying, "God, I’m going to Accra. Help me to reach safely,’ and that’s it, I’m done."



Known as one of Ghana's top rappers, Strongman, born Osei Kwaku Vincent, stands firm in his beliefs about prayer.