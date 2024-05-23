I don’t intend to further my education anytime soon – Kinaata

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata has revealed his choice to delay university education, unlike peers like Samini and Guru.



He values education but prioritizes music now.



Speaking on Property FM, Kinaata highlights non-traditional learning like online courses.



He respects artists like Samini who balance music and education but sees himself as a newcomer.



Kofi Kinaata emphasizes seizing the moment in his music career, prioritizing it over education for now.



He notes Samini's success allows him to pursue both, but Kinaata is focused on building his musical journey.