I don't owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend – Kobi Rana

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kobi Rana, the acclaimed Ghanaian actor and musician, has stirred curiosity with a revelation about his personal life, romantic relationship status.



In a conversation on the ‘Ayeekoo Ayeekoo’ show on Accra FM, Kobi said “I can wear any color I want,” when he was asked why he was wearing a pink attire which is a colour mostly associated to women.



“I can wear pink from Sunday to Monday and it doesn’t concern anyone. I don’t care what people think,” he retrieated.



When the host, Naaa Romeo, inquired about his relationship status and whether he has a girlfriend, Kobi responded with a succinct "No Please."



Elaborating on the topic, he said, "I do not owe it to anyone to introduce my girlfriend," asserting his privacy regarding personal matters.